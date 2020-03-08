VANISHED: David Michael Martin

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. David Michael Martin has been missing since 2010.

He went missing from Mount Pleasant at the age of 47. Currently, he would be 56.

Mr. Martin is white, 5’7”, and weighs around 185 pounds.

David was last seen in Longview after his truck broke down on January 14, 2010.

He was a truck driver based in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, but came home to Louisiana most weekends to visit his family.

On January 14, Martin called to say he wouldn’t make it home that weekend because his truck had broken down. He was last known to be traveling from Oklahoma to Louisiana when the vehicle issues arose.

He never contacted his loved ones again.

The last person known to have seen him was the mechanic whom Martin took his truck to for repairs. They had dinner together, then Martin said he was going to wait on a friend to get truck parts. The mechanic left to do more work on the truck.

Although he was last seen in Texas, the Sand Springs Police Department in Oklahoma is the investigating agency.