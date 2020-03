UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Danny Lee Jones has been missing since 1974.

He went missing from Gilmer at the age of 15. Currently, he would be 60.

Mr. Jones is white, 5’5”, and weighs about 150 pounds.

Danny’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided, authorities believe he may have left of his own accord.

He was last seen on September 1, 1974.

Below is a picture of what Danny might look like at age 61.