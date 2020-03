HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Danny Joe Riley has been missing since 1992.

He went missing from Marshall at the age of 44. Currently, he would be 71.

Mr. Riley is white, 5’9”, and weighs about 165 pounds.

Danny’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

He was last seen on August 30, 1992 and was believed to have been traveling to the Houston area.

Foul play is suspected in his disappearance.