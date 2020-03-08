VANISHED: Damon Paul Billiot

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Damon Paul Billiot has been missing since 1996.

He went missing from Tyler at the age of 31. Currently, he would be 55.

Mr. Billiot is white, 5’8” or 5’9”, and weighs about 175 to 185 pounds.

Damon was last seen at his house around the 2300 block of Pleasant Drive of March 15, 1996.

He and his family had moved to Tyler about six months prior to his disappearance.

Since then, officials say his driver’s license hasn’t been renewed and there has been no employment activity connected to his social security number.

Officials do suspect foul play was involved.