CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Crystal Lynn Ortega has been missing since 1995.

She went missing from Mixon at the age of 13. Currently, she would be 38.

Ms. Ortega is white, 5’4”, and weighs about 130 pounds.

Crystal is the sister of the girl mentioned above, Misty Dawn Ortega.

Both were last seen on August 8, 1995.