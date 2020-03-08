VANISHED: Craigory Lamar Cofer

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Craigory Lamar Cofer has been missing since 1999.

He went missing from Palestine at the ago of 24.

Currently, he would be 45 years old.

Mr. Cofer is black, about 5’10”, and weighs somewhere between 225 and 245 pounds.

Craigory had indicated he was going to visit a cousin and has not been seen or heard from since January 24, 1999.

He has the initials “CC” tattooed on his inner left forearm.

If you have any information, please contact the Palestine Police Department.

