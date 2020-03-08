VANISHED: Cole Duane Jackson

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Cole Duane Jackson has been missing since 2006.

He went missing from Timpson at the age of 33. Currently, he would be 46.

Mr. Jackson is white, 5’7” or 5’8”, and weighs about 135 to 145 pounds.

Cole was last seen near Farm to Market Road 1645 and County Road 4230, south of Timpson, on July 13, 2006.

His truck, described as a silver 2003 Dodge half-ton pickup, was found just two days later in Shelby County.

Officials say he indicated to someone that he was fleeing some bad people that were after him.