SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Clinton Heins has been missing since 1990.

He went missing from Tyler at the age of 31. Currently he would be 61.

Mr. Heins is white, 6’3”, and weighs about 175 pounds.

Clinton was last seen at his house in the 2000 block of McDonald Road in Tyler by his wife around 11 p.m. on January 19, 1990.

Officials say he may have traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma or Texarkana, Texas.