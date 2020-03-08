VANISHED: Christine Starinne Byrd

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Christine Starinne Byrd has been missing since 1992.

She went missing from Tyler at the age of 42. Currently, she would be 70.

Ms. Byrd is black, 5’8″, and weighs about 160 pounds.

According to Tyler Police, Christine Byrd disappeared from her residence in the 2400 block of Pineburr on May 27, 1992.

At he time of her disappearance, food was left cooking on the stove, but detectives say there were no signs of forced entry at her residence.

Anyone having information regarding the disappearance of Byrd is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, or Tyler Smith County Crime-Stoppers at 903-597-2833.