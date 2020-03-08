VANISHED: Cassandra Louise Williams

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Cassandra Louise Williams has been missing since 1990.

She went missing from Tyler at the age of 27. Currently, she would be 56.

Ms. Williams is black, 5’0”, and weighs about 110 pounds.

Cassandra went missing after her mother came home from work to find her gone on October 11, 1990.

Her mother said that Cassandra had only taken her purse with her when she left her residence in the 500 black of North Parkdale.

She never made contact with the family again, and left behind two young children.