VANISHED: Casey Gene Morgan

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Casey Gene Morgan has been missing since 1997.

He went missing from Marshall at the age of 39. Currently, he would be 62.

Mr. Morgan is white, 6’1”, and weighs about 260 pounds.

Morgan was seen on August 8, 1997 at the Waffle House in Marshall.

The day before, he had told his father and a co-worker that he had been threatened by some loggers.

On the 8th, he left his job there around 4:30 a.m. that morning, driving a 1990 cream colored Isuzu pickup truck.

Later that morning, he was last seen at the gas Express on Highway 59 in Marshall.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a wooded area of Marion County north of Marshall, which officials determined belonged to his family.

Officials say the truck was locked and the 30-30 Winchester rifle was missing from the vehicle, and bullets scattered on the floor.

The Vanished Podcast did an episode on Morgan.

You can listen to it below.