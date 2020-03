CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Camora Lynn Grimes has been missing since 1990.

She went missing from Jacksonville at the age of 26. Currently, she would 54.

Ms. Grimes is white, 5’4” to 5’6”, and weighs about 105 to 115 pounds.

Camora’s disappearance does not have a lot of information provided.

She was last seen in Jacksonville on December 1, 1990.