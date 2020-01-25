VANISHED: Byron Freeman

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Byron Augustus Freeman has been missing since 2006.

He went missing from Palestine at the age of 70.

Currently, he would be 83 years old. Mr. Freeman is black, about 5’8”, and weighs somewhere between 145 to 160 pounds.

Byron was going to his class reunion in Palestine when he was last seen on June 24, 2006, walking away from his rental car on U.S. Highway 79 in Franklin.

Officials say it is possible Mr. Freeman became disoriented.

His rental vehicle, a gray Lincoln town car was found the next day.

