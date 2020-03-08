VANISHED: Beverly Theresa Meadows

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Beverly Theresa Meadows has been missing since 2008.

She went missing from Marshall at the age of 48. Currently, she would be 59.

Beverly was last seen walking away from the Community Care nursing home in Marshall on December 26, 2008.

According to police, Meadows was last seen around 6 p.m. within the facility at 207 W. Merritt St.

Ms. Meadows is white, 5’0” to 5’5”, and weighs about 200 to 260 pounds.

She is believed to have walked out of the facility, leaving her personal belongings behind.

Officials also believe she removed her door alarm ID bracelet before leaving on foot.

Her mother says she’s called morgues, hospitals, jails and put up posters over the years, asking for help.

Officials say DNA samples have been collected and given to the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Forth Worth.

That way they are entered into a nationwide database which is used for comparison purposes with unidentified bodies and skeletal remains across the U.S.