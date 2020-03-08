VANISHED: Barre Kallan Monigold

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Barre Kallan Monigold has been missing since 1979.

He went missing from Tyler at the age of 23. Currently, he would be 64.

Mr. Monigold is white, 5’9” to 5’11”, and weighs about 170 to 190 pounds.

Barre was last seen in a parking lot in the 3900 area of Old Bullard Road in Tyler on June 17, 1979.

Officials say his friend woke him up to tell him that the dome light in his vehicle was on.

Monigold reportedly went outside to turn it off and never returned.

While he was gone, his friend was in the kitchen, which overlooked the parking lot; the car was thirty to forty feet away.

The friend didn’t hear any unusual noises. After about five minutes he went outside and called for Monigold, but Monigold was gone.

The Monte Carlo’s driver’s side door was found unlocked and there were no indications of a struggle.

Monigold left all his clothing and personal belongings behind, and he also left money in his bank account.

Officials say he worked as a car salesman at King Chevrolet at the time of his disappearance. He had studied karate and could have defended himself if attacked.

After his disappearance there were persistent rumors that he had been murdered, and another story that he had fled to Jamaica, but little evidence is available in his case.