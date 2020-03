SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Barbara A. Stewart has been missing since 2014.

She went missing from Tyler at the age of 55. Currently, she would be 60.

Ms. Stewart is black, 5’5”, and weighs about 140 to 150 pounds.

Barbara’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

She was last seen on May 3 or 4, 2014.