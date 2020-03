HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Avis Beatrice Mooney has been missing since 1961.

She went missing from Mabank at the age of 33. Currently, she would be 91.

Ms. Mooney is white, 5’3”, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Avis’ disappearance was classified as endangered, with foul play possible.

She was last seen on September 1, 1961.

Officials say she suffers from an undiagnosed mental condition, possibly bi-polar disorder.