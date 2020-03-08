VANISHED: Alwin Albright

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Alwin Albright has been missing since July 2019.

He went missing from Gilmer and is 74 years old.

Mr. Albright is white, 5’10”, weighs about 250 pounds.

Alwin was last seen leaving the Gates Apartments in Gilmer on E. Scott Street in July of 2019.

Police say he left on foot from the apartments.

“We went back and pulled security video and July the 6th he was seen walking away from the apartment complex.” MARK CASE, GILMER POLICE CHIEF

According to the video, Albright was last seen wearing a Red polo shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe he does have medical problems that require medication, but they say he left all the medication at his house.

To the Albright siblings he is the baby brother.

“We just want to find him, said older sister Lula Yates.

“I just want to say I love you and please come back home if you’re out there. Come to my house,” said older sister Dorothy Buchanan.

The Upshur County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to Mr. Albright.

The family says they expect foul play.