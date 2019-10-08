Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warmer this afternoon

TODAY: Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a few clouds around in the evening. We’ll be a little warmer than yesterday afternoon but still comfortable. A light NE breeze is expected.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will be falling into the upper 50s with a few clouds around, remaining dry. Winds should remain calm.

TOMORROW: Highs will rebound back into the middle 80s with a few clouds around. However, we should remain dry for your Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Thursday is expected to be the warmest day this week with highs back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The rain from our next cold front should arrive by Thursday night. Chance of Rain: 20%

FRIDAY: The strongest cold front of the year will arrive by Friday morning which will keep temperatures in the 50s for most of the day. Rain is expected early in the day. Chance of Rain: 60%.

SATURDAY: Highs will remain in the 60s with dry weather expected.

SUNDAY: Highs will be in the lower 70s and remaining mostly sunny.