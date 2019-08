LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler has overturned, spilling creosote onto US 69 North in Lufkin, according to transportation officials.

Overturned semi and chemical spill on US 69 near Lufkin KETK Matt Thibodeaux Posted by KETK NBC on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The northbound lanes of the highway have been completely closed while the spill is being cleaned up.

Traffic has been diverted to the two southbound lanes. Motorists should reduce their speed and expect delays.

There is no word on the driver’s condition.

KETK News has a crew at the scene and will update the story as more news becomes available.