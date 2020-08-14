Longview doctor arrested, charged with sexual abuse of a child

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview physician who’s license was suspended over allegations of sexual abuse with three of his male patients under the age of 17 was arrested on Friday.

Dr. Matt E. Hipke, 58, was booked Friday and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. According to jail records, each carries a bond of $500,000.

On Monday documents from the Texas Medical Board show that the board issued an order of temporary suspension of the medical license of Dr. Hipke “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

Hipke is an internal medicine specialist whose practice area is adolescent medicine. His website says he is part of The Adolescent Care Team in Longview.

According to the suspension order, the board received a complaint in June, referred from another state agency, that two patients had made an outcry accusing Hipke of “inappropriately touching them during physical examinations conducted in his office.”

During the ensuing investigation, the board learned of a prior allegation from a third patient of sexual assault from 2018.

Board staff opened an investigation into the allegations and made contact with the guardians of the two minors, identified only as Patient 1 and Patient 2, for further information.

Neither child provided specific details to their parents or guardians regarding the scope or extent of the alleged inappropriate touching, the order says. Nonetheless, Child protective Services and local law enforcement were notified of the allegations.

The two juveniles each attended counseling sessions regarding the alleged abuse.

In those sessions, the order says, the two described Hepke “massaging” their abdominal and genital areas.

“On or about June 24, 2020, a report was taken by the Longview Police Department and it was reported that during examinations, Patient 1 and Patient 2 were told to change into a gown and were seen by Respondent (Hipke) without a chaperone, and that Respondent would ‘massage’ their penis,” the order says.

“Respondent told both Patient 1 and Patient 2 not to tell anyone about these ‘examinations.’ This is believed to have occurred at appointments between April 2019 and April 2020,” the order says.

In mid-July, Longview police conducted forensic interviews of the two juveniles, who made allegations of sexual abuse during the interviews, the order says.

Following the interviews police obtained a search warrant for Hipke’s office.

According to the order, police found evidence that Hipke “was in the process of potentially closing his medical practice and that he was notifying patients of the pending closure.”

Hipke’s website said the office would be closing its physical location August 30 and “transitioning to Telemedicine full time.”

Investigators also determined that Hipke had software on his computer “that regularly deleted all computer files,” the order says. despite the software, though, “law enforcement was able to find evidence of search terms known to be used to obtain inappropriate images of children on the computer in Respondent’s office.”

The order notes that, during the search, “Respondent made a phone call to his wife to apologize.”

The order to temporarily suspend Hipke’s medical license was made “based upon the findings of fact” and after the board determined that his practice of medicine “would constitute a continuing threat to the public welfare,” according to the order.

Hipke is entitled to a hearing before a disciplinary panel of the board at a date to be determined. He can also waive such a hearing.

Longview police are continuing their investigation.