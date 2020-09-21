17-year-old shot multiple times in Tyler apartment complex, police say

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A 17-year-old was shot multiple times earlier today after a woman said the young man was pulling on the door of her vehicle, according to the Tyler Police Department.

On September 21, Tyler Police were called to an apartment complex at 5100 Sweetbriar at 1:45 a.m due to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A woman called 911 to report that her husband saw a person pulling on the door handle of their vehicle that was parked in the lot. The caller stated her husband ran after the suspect, and she heard gunshots.

Tyler Police officers arrived and found the caller’s husband, a 25-year-old Hispanic male and a 17- year-old black male. The young male had been shot multiple times.

EMS was called and he was transported to UT Health on Beckham, and he had non-life threatening injuries.

Tyler Police detectives questioned witnesses and the people involved in the case. This is still an active investigation. Officials ask that if anyone has information pertaining to this case they should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.