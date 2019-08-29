The Mel Robbins Show

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back To School
Mass Shooting
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C.
Texas News
National News
World News
Top Stories
Abbott: ‘Mistakes were made’ in fundraising letter sent out just before El Paso massacre
Top Stories
WE’RE BACK: Nexstar, DirecTV end dispute
Could U.S. be next to lose measles-free status?
Angelina County Commissioner arrested for violence against family member
Federal grand jury indicts woman in Capital One case
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Friday Football Fever
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete of the Week
Olympics
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
SEC Football
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Cowboys final preseason game
Top Stories
Suspended Browns RB Hunt undergoes sports hernia surgery
Slugging Twins set road HR record in 10-5 rout of White Sox
US Open 28th seed Suárez Navarro fined $40K after quitting
Clevinger, Indians blank Tigers 2-0 for 3-game sweep
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
KETK Gives Back
Neal Barton
Veterans Voices
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
City purchases new fire boat for Lake Jacksonville
Top Stories
KETK Gives Back: Red Springs Fire Department
Top Stories
Gladewater PD seeking help identifying subject in connection with rash of counterfeit bills
Henderson County jailer saves man from burning car
City of Troup holds groundbreaking for Short Street Park
‘IT MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME’: KC Fire Academy graduates newest class of first responders
Contests
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
KETK News at 6 is streaming NOW!
1
of
/
2
Live Now
KETK News at 5 is streaming NOW!
2
of
/
2
Friday Football Fever Scoreboard
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Scenes: What is Mel Robbins’ 5 Second Rule?
WATCH: First look at the Mel Robbins Show
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins: 5 things to know before watching the show
The Mel Robbins Show: Meet Mel
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
no iframe support!
Trending Right Now
WE’RE BACK: Nexstar, DirecTV end dispute
Angelina County Commissioner arrested for violence against family member
Lufkin man arrested in Whataburger robbery
Nationally known serial killer now connected to murder in Lubbock
City of Whitehouse parts ways with police chief
Community Calendar
Follow The Mel Robbins Show on Facebook
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC