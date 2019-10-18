Tyler nationally recognized for roses as the 2019 Texas Rose Festival begins

The Tyler Rose Garden has officially been recognized as a national treasure. On Thursday, a ceremony was held at the Rose Garden Center to celebrate the ocassion.

It came at a great time because Thursday was also the beginning of the 86th Texas Rose Festival.

The ribbon-cutting represents the beginning of the three day event.

It’s something that brings in an incredible amount of tourism into our city.



“It’s so neat that a town of 100,000 people do unify over this one event every year. It gives us our identity and gives us something to be proud of. Tyler Rose Festival Queen, Hanna Waits

“The Rose Festival is something obviously tons of people come in for and look forward to,” Senator Bryan Hughes said. “I’m just overwhelmed by how many people work so hard and invest so much to pull this off.”

It’s these roses that are the foundation of Tyler, shaping our culture for about a century and now the city is nationally recognized because of it.

“We’ve had so many people stop by from all over the country,” Leanne Robinette, City of Tyler, said. “Some being Switzerland, Vietnam, Spain, and it’s just so incredibly important that we protect this garden because it’s a rare landmark.”

A recognition this city is proud of, an event that was the perfect way to ring in the 2019 Texas Rose Festival.