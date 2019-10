TYLER, Texas (KETK) This weekend marked the 86th annual Texas Rose Festival.

Miss Hanna Claire Waits was the queen of this year’s festivities.

She attends The University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Waits attended All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler.

Below is a gallery of all the photos taken at the Rose Festival.







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Check out the Texas College band rocking it during the parade:

And don’t forget about this singing live on a float during the parade: