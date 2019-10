TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hanna Claire Waits was crowned Queen of the 2019 Texas Rose Festival in a coronation ceremony Friday evening.

The official coronation was held at the R. Don Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Tyler.

The event served to introduce Queen Hanna and her to the public as part of the 2019 Texas Rose Festival.

Watch the video to see all the pomp and spectacle of the Queen’s Coronation.