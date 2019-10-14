2019 Texas Rose Parade: The Queen and her court

Tyler, Texas is the “Rose Capital of America” and along with that comes the Texas Rose Festival.

Held every year in Tyler, the 86th anniversary celebration’s theme is Portraits of Inspiration.

Here is a look at the 2019 Queen and her court.

THE QUEEN

Hanna Claire Waits will take over reign as the 2019 Texas Rose Festival Queen. She attends The University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Waits attended All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Scott Waits.

THE PRINCESS

Elizabeth Anne Schoenburn is the 2019 Princess of the Texas Rose Festival.

She attends The University of Arkansas and is a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Mano Schoenbrun.

THE DUCHESS

Alexis Renee Smith is the 2019 Duchess of the Texas Rose Festival.

She attends The University of Texas at Tyler and is a member of the Delta Gamma sorority.

She is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Sam Burton and Mr. & Mrs. Aaron Smith.

ESCORTS

The Queen’s escort is Mr. Tyler Lee Overbeek.

Tyler is the son of Dr. & Mrs. Troy Overbeek and attends The University of Oklahoma. He is a part of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Sully Patrick McCreery will be escorting Princess Elizabeth Schoenbrun.

Sully is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Matthew McCreery and attends Sewanee: The University of the South.

Jackson Henry Stone will be escorting Duchess Alexis Smith.

Jackson is the son of Dr. & Mrs. Brian Henry Stone and attends The University of Mississippi. He is a part of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

LADIES-IN-WAITING & THEIR ESCORTS

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Sydney Luisa Brunette will be escorted by Mr. Cole Douglas Reed. Brunette attends the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Reed attends the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Courtney Ann Bugg will be escorted by Mr. Charley Ross Ainsworth. Bugg attends the University of Texas at Tyler. Ainsworth attends the University of Texas at Austin.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Sarah Catherine Caton will be escorted by Mr. Charles Glenn Stone III. Caton attends Texas A& M University and is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Stone attends The University of Mississippi and is a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Lauren Elizabeth Evans will be escorted by Mr. Collin Scott Braughton. Evans attends The University of Arkansas and is a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Braughton attends The University of Arkansas and is a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Carly Sloan Furqueron will be escorted by Mr. Brooks Warner Melton. Furqueron attends Texas A& M University. Melton attends Tyler Junior College.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Anna Grace Gregory will be escorted by Mr. Michael Sammy Mezayek. Gregory attends The University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Mezayek attends The University of Texas at Tyler.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Chesley Payton Kelly will be escorted by Mr. Lewis Bradley Rippy, Jr. Kelly attends Texas Tech University. Rippy attends Texas Tech University and is a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Anna Catherine Negem will be escorted by Mr. Harrison Keith Kirkpatrick. Negem attends Baylor University and is a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Kirkpatrick attends Baylor University and is a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Ashley Anne Oldham will be escorted by Mr. Rhett Fletcher Parker. Oldham attends Texas A&M University and is a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. Parker attends Austin Community College and is a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Patricia Robinson will be escorted by Mr. Haddon Wayne Frederick. Robinson attends Texas State University and is a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. Frederick attends Texas Christian University.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Lindsey Christine Smith will be escorted by Mr. Jared Scott Bradford. Smith attends Texas Tech University and is a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Bradford attends Stephen F. Austin State University and is a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Stella Caroline Thomas will be escorted by Mr. Mason Robert Embry. Thomas attends the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Embry attends Baylor University and is a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Lady-in-Waiting Miss Maddie Grace Varga will be escorted by Mr. Luke Roloff Twaddell. Varga attends the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Twaddell attends Baylor University and is a member of the Kappa Omega Tau fraternity.

**All photos of the Rose Parade are done by James French Photography.