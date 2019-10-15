2019 Texas Rose Festival schedule of events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK is your home of the Texas Rose Festival.

The 86th Texas Rose Festival will be held on October 17-20, with “Portraits of Inspiration” as its theme.

The ribbon cutting a prayer service held in the Rose Garden will begin on Thursday, October 17, at 10:30 a.m.

The men’s and ladies’ luncheon will both be held on October 18.

The queen’s coronation will be held on October 18 at the Cowan Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Tyler.

The parade will kick off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on KETK.

There is always free parade viewing along the route, and reserved seats can be purchased for the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

The Queen’s tea will be held following the parade.

Don’t want or won’t be able to attend the parade? That’s okay. Check out he Rose Festival arts and crafts fair and plant sale on October 20 at Bergfeld Park.

In the earlier years of the parade, rose growers supplied hundreds of dozens of rose blooms, and garden clubs worked through the night before the parade to decorate floats using the roses.

Today, rose growers still offer blooms and volunteers still help decorate floats with live roses.

