2019 Texas Rose Festival: Dress designer to retire after nearly 40 years

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) When you think of the Texas Rose Festival, one thing comes to mind. The elegant dresses worn by the Queen and her court.

The man behind those dresses, Winn Morton, is set to retire after this year’s parade.

He has been the official costume designed for the Rose Festival for 37 yeras.

“I’ve done television, Broadway, circus and I love ice shows,” said Winn Morton, costume designer.

Winn designs the pieces from head to toe, and then “costumers” like Susie Thennes make it happen.

“She has a shawl that’s attached to her arms. The trims on the bodice are trims by the yard,” said Susie Thennes, costumer.

Winn has teams in Dallas and San Antonio that bring his outstanding sketches to life.

“If I made it they’d really be bad. I can’t sew,” said Morton.

Rose royalty see the ensembles fashioned in stages.

“Someone once told me, roses have a lot of thorns,” said Morton.

But these girls certainly seem to be pleased with the final product.

