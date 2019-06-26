Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Entertainment
Top Stories
Attorney: Girl hit during Astros game from foul ball had skull fracture
Top Stories
Child hit by line drive at Astros game, taken to hospital
Top Stories
Wesley Mathews Sentenced to Life for Daughter’s Death
Senate passes $4.6 billion package for aid to migrants
Discovery Science Place keeps kids engaged through Summer camps
Wayfair agrees to furnish migrant detention centers leading to employee and customer protests
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Yankees star Stanton back on injured list with knee strain
Top Stories
Attorney: Girl hit during Astros game from foul ball had skull fracture
Child hit by line drive at Astros game, taken to hospital
Gary Woodland adjusts to fame at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Castroneves optimistic about another shot at Indy 500
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
Top Stories
House Bill to increase utility competition in East Texas and possibly lower rates
Top Stories
KETK celebrates Founder’s Day by giving back to East Texas
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
KETK joins fight against hunger with food drive
KETK GIVES BACK: KETK and Peters Chevrolet thank Tyler Fire Department
KETK Gives Back to the Henderson Police Department
Contests
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Senate passes $4.6 billion package for aid to migrants
Test Page
If you are having issues viewing the livestream click here
Iframes not supported
no iframe support!
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC