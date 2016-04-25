Tyler Library

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back To School
Mass Shooting
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C.
Texas News
National News
World News
Top Stories
Kilgore College’s new program helps students graduate faster
Top Stories
Bear raids fridge in home with teens inside
The coolest your home should be is 78 degrees, according to federal program
Clean or Contaminated? New study shows washing your chicken could be dangerous
Spotify to add parental controls to family accounts
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Olympics
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Earl Monroe on what it takes to be great in the NBA
Top Stories
Report: Beckham stadium site has unsafe arsenic levels
AP Top 25 Podcast: How Rece Davis votes in preseason poll
Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State coach, dies at 49
Duckhee Lee downplays deafness, wins ATP tournament debut
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Clear the Shelters
Cutest Pet Photos
How Much Do You Know About Pet Adoption?
Pet Care Trivia
What Pet Should You Adopt?
Did You Adopt A Shelter Pet?
What is Your Spirit Animal?
Can We Guess What Kind of Pet You Own?
Top Stories
Clear the Shelters: Top Moments From Around the Country
Top Stories
Rescued Pets Have Heartwarming Reaction to Being Adopted
Top Stories
‘Instant Love’: Shelters Cleared as Pets Find Forever Homes
After a Year at Florida Shelter, Herbert Finally Gets Adopted
Clear the Shelters: Live Coverage Across the US
Hundreds of pets find homes through Clear The Shelters in East Texas
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
KETK Gives Back
Neal Barton
Veterans Voices
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
FRESH START: Alto students return 4 months after tornadoes
Top Stories
Nacogdoches homeowner shoots at burglars, possibly injuring 1
Top Stories
Beauty & the Box program has new artwork on Front Street
Start of school Monday morning might be impacted by power outages
Tyler teacher gifted her #Amazonwishlist for first day of school thanks to Stonewater Roofing
Wills Point will turn off water Saturday to Wynne neighborhood for repairs
Contests
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by RV Station Tyler
KETK’s She Shed Giveaway powered by Doran Mechanical
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Jacksonville PD investigating threat to ‘shoot up every school in 30-mile radius’
Tyler Library
Tyler Public Library offers late fee amnesty opportunity
no iframe support!
Trending Right Now
Jacksonville PD investigating threat to ‘shoot up every school in 30-mile radius’
2017 Longview street racing suspect expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon
Tyler police responding to wreck on Broadway
Clean or Contaminated? New study shows washing your chicken could be dangerous
Rare U.S. dime sells for $1.32 million in auction
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC