Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Entertainment
Top Stories
Texas teen fighting Six Flags ear piercing policy
Top Stories
Whitehouse family stands to lose everything from Toll 49 expansion
Top Stories
Juneteenth celebrates end of slavery in the US
Democrats say Trump administration rule limits women’s reproductive rights
Dairy Queen to celebrate start of summer with free ice cream
San Francisco moves closer to nation’s 1st e-cigarette ban
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Vote for East Texan Patrick Mahomes to win an ESPY
Top Stories
Winona names JT assistant James Mosley as new head boys basketball coach
John Tyler to be part of Nike-Cowboys showcase in Frisco
Texas Rangers to retire Michael Young’s No. 10, second ceremony this season
East Texan sings ‘God Bless America’ at Astros game
Community
Calendar
Neal Barton
KETK Gives Back
Clear the Shelters
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Top Stories
House Bill to increase utility competition in East Texas and possibly lower rates
Top Stories
KETK celebrates Founder’s Day by giving back to East Texas
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
KETK joins fight against hunger with food drive
KETK GIVES BACK: KETK and Peters Chevrolet thank Tyler Fire Department
KETK Gives Back to the Henderson Police Department
East Texas Live
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
trump administration
Democrats say Trump administration rule limits women’s reproductive rights
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC