Top Stories
You really ‘Never Forget’: TSA official thinks about 9/11 every day
Top Stories
East Texas events honor 18th anniversary of 9/11
9/11 timeline: A look back at the horrific attacks on America
Tyler ISD selling Ag Learning Center, accepting sealed bids
Oklahoma high school class ring returned after 30 years
Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer
Livestream
Top Stories
East Texas events honor 18th anniversary of 9/11
Top Stories
9/11 timeline: A look back at the horrific attacks on America
Top Stories
Tyler ISD selling Ag Learning Center, accepting sealed bids
UT Tyler seeks participants for ‘Born to Read’ program
Fort Worth ISD make final decision on teacher’s status who sent anti-immigration tweets to President Trump about students
TOLL 49 CONTINUES: NET RMA held exclusive meeting to discuss next phase of expansion
Snatch
VIDEO: Thieves snatch purse from elderly woman’s car
Tyler teen battling vaping related illness in Dallas
East Texas mother, police urge vigilance after disturbing encounter at Rose Rudman
Mother of Chapel Hill child who drowned, arrested
“CUT IT, PIN IT, OR PUT HIM IN A DRESS”: Tatum ISD parents outraged at new dress code
SPECIAL REPORT: East Texas businesses raise wages to attract new employees
