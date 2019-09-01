Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back To School
Mass Shooting
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C.
Texas News
National News
World News
Top Stories
Cutting it close: Florida’s fate may be a matter of miles
Top Stories
820 new Texas laws go into effect in September. Here are some that might affect you.
Watch Live: Latest on the shootings in Odessa
Governor Abbott orders flags lowered for Midland-Odessa victims
Acting Homeland Security chief says mass shootings ‘absolutely a homeland security threat’
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Friday Football Fever
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Olympics
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
SEC Football
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Arsenal recovers to draw 2-2 against Tottenham
Top Stories
MLB batters set monthly HR record for 3rd time in 2019
The Latest: Federer trounces Goffin to make US Open QFs
Josh Sargent scores brilliant goal as Bremen beats Augsburg
Leclerc emerging as Ferrari No. 1 driver as Vettel struggles
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
KETK Gives Back
Neal Barton
Veterans Voices
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Downed line knocks out power to one-third of Lufkin
Top Stories
25 YEARS OF CARE: Texas Oncology Center in Tyler celebrates silver anniversary
Top Stories
City purchases new fire boat for Lake Jacksonville
KETK Gives Back: Red Springs Fire Department
Gladewater PD seeking help identifying subject in connection with rash of counterfeit bills
Henderson County jailer saves man from burning car
Contests
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Latest on the shootings in Odessa
Friday Football Fever Scoreboard
Odessa
Watch Live: Latest on the shootings in Odessa
Governor Abbott orders flags lowered for Midland-Odessa victims
Acting Homeland Security chief says mass shootings ‘absolutely a homeland security threat’
no iframe support!
Trending Right Now
820 new Texas laws go into effect in September. Here are some that might affect you.
Dorian strikes Bahamas as dangerous Category 5 storm
Four women busted for meth in separate raids
Funeral held for 4 siblings after daycare fire
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Semi driver pulled after truck falls 40 feet from Lufkin overpass
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC