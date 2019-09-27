East Texas Addicted

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Saint Louis
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington D.C.
National News
World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
House OKs task force to combat opioid trafficking in US
Top Stories
Stormy Daniels reaches $450,000 settlement with Columbus Police
Palestine Police Chief Harvey announces resignation
Aerial Video: Open border with Mexico over West Texas
How Brite Ranch turned to technology to secure its land by the border
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Harden set to pair with Westbrook and chase title in Houston
Top Stories
Byron and Bowman make it all-Hendrick front row at Charlotte
MLB attendance drops in boom-bust era of big winners, losers
The Latest: Davis disappointed Cousins reunion on hold
NASCAR: McDowell misses Charlotte practice with kidney stone
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Palestine Police Chief Harvey announces resignation
Top Stories
KETK Gives Back: The Bullard Police Department
Top Stories
SLOW DRIVE: JJO making one last plea for East Texans to help him feed the hungry
VETS HELPING VETS: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center holding chili cook-off to benefit veterans’ service animals
Tyler Area Gays hosting Pride in the Park
POWER OUTAGE: Smith County buildings downtown without electricity
Contests
Yamboree Barn Dance Ticket Giveaway 2019
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Aerial Video: Open border with Mexico over West Texas
Top Stories
How Brite Ranch turned to technology to secure its land by the border
Top Stories
Tyler Parks and Recreation drops by to talk about their lunch and learn going on with Cigna Health Care next month
Mike Love & Associates joins us on East Texas Live to talk about common problems people face after being injured in an accident.
Regional Director of Community Health for the Texas Department of State Health Services stops in to chat about NET Health’s upcoming Tyler Faith Walk.
STANDING WITH TINK: Family holds protest over dress code controversy in Tatum
Hispanic Heritage
Border Report Tour
Search
Search
Search
Friday Football Fever Scoreboard
East Texas Addicted
Parents find out house was once a meth lab after unborn baby tests positive for drug
US narcotics agent admits role in drug trafficking scheme
Police: K2 arrests on the rise in Texarkana, TX
Four women busted for meth in separate raids
Austin attorney’s felony drug arrest captured on national TV
More East Texas Addicted Headlines
Police: Flushing drugs could create Alabama ‘meth gators’
no iframe support!
Trending Right Now
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
Former Tyler sports official accused of drugging, raping John Tyler student, seeking custody of child
JUSTICE FOR JUDY: 29 years later, daughter of missing East Texas woman still looking for answers
Palestine Police Chief Harvey announces resignation
Texas State Fair corn dogs spark civil war as Fletcher family sues in trademark dispute
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC