Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C.
Texas News
BorderReport.com
National News
World News
Top Stories
‘I just need to get out’ Bahamians seek relief after Hurricane Dorian
Top Stories
Girl’s memory resets every 2 hours, doctors don’t know why
First responders honored with ‘Star of Texas’ recognition at state Capitol
Teenager robs Tyler gas station, caught in less than 20 minutes
GM recalls over 3.4M pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Mosquito Meter
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
McIlroy tops Koepka for PGA Tour player of the year
Top Stories
Patriots’ Brown practices, status vs. Miami unclear
Jets WR Quincy Enunwa out for season with neck injury
NCAA urges California governor not to sign ‘fair pay’ bill
WNBA postseason gets underway with pair of first-round games
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
KETK Gives Back
Neal Barton
Veterans Voices
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Longview Fire Department remembers 9/11
Top Stories
East Texas Symphony Orchestra shares about their season opening concert this weekend
Top Stories
Get your tickets now for Vintage Market Days in Lindale
Crew repairs broken water main in Overton
KETK GIVES BACK: Henderson Fire Department
BATTLE OF BANDS: Nacogdoches & Lufkin bands needs your support this week
Contests
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
‘I just need to get out’ Bahamians seek relief after Hurricane Dorian
Top Stories
Girl’s memory resets every 2 hours, doctors don’t know why
Top Stories
Blue house of jewelry joins us with information on an exciting event going on today
Half Price Books celebrates National Literacy Month by supporting Literacy Council of Tyler and they both joins with details
KETK GIVES BACK: Longview Fire Department remembers 9/11
East Texas events honor 18th anniversary of 9/11
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Trump administration finalizing plan to ban flavored e-cigs to discourage youth vaping
Colon
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month
no iframe support!
Trending Right Now
Trump administration finalizing plan to ban flavored e-cigs to discourage youth vaping
Tyler teen battling vaping related illness in Dallas
9/11 timeline: A look back at the horrific attacks on America
East Texas mother, police urge vigilance after disturbing encounter at Rose Rudman
2 men, woman accused of trying to have sex w/ dog in Houston
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC