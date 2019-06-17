Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Entertainment
Top Stories
New Texas law creates ‘Camo Alert’ for missing veterans with mental illness
Top Stories
UT Tyler women’s soccer team heads to Paris to watch AND compete
Top Stories
Tensions rise as Iran speeds up enrichment, US sends troops
Five Texans to compete on American Ninja Warrior Monday night
Topeka police apologize for ‘hurtful’ Father’s Day tweet
Gov. Abbott vetoes rear-facing car seat bill
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Livestream
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Small media company to run Sports Illustrated for new owner
Top Stories
Jacksonville native Josh McCown retires from the NFL, thanks East Texas football coaches
UT Tyler women’s soccer watch Team USA beat Chile
Rose Capital West 10U wins 19-2 over R.C. East
John Tyler 7on7 is headed to the state tournament
Community
Calendar
Neal Barton
KETK Gives Back
Clear the Shelters
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
Top Stories
KETK joins fight against hunger with food drive
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: KETK and Peters Chevrolet thank Tyler Fire Department
KETK Gives Back to the Henderson Police Department
KETK Gives Back to the Nacogdoches Fire Department
East Texas Live
FOX51 Good Day
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Jacksonville native Josh McCown retires from the NFL, thanks East Texas football coaches
cammo alert
New Texas law creates ‘Camo Alert’ for missing veterans with mental illness
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC