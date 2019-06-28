americancancersociety

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Entertainment
Top Stories
32nd Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raises money for cancer research
Top Stories
Marine reunites with and adopts military dog he served with
Top Stories
Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts
Friday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms return this weekend
DEBATE NIGHT 2: Takeaways from the 2nd round of Democratic candidates’ debate
SPARKS IN THE SKY: Firework season starts with the Fourth of July holiday around the corner
Weather
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
British baseball has never taken off despite proud history
Top Stories
Federer, Nadal drawn into possible Wimbledon semifinal
State 7-on-7: Daingerfield, Tenaha, PG with strong showings on day 1, Carlisle, Arp had rough outings
LEADING OFF: Kimbrel settling in, deGrom tries to right Mets
Rays top Twins 5-2 in 18 innings to end trip on high note
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
House Bill to increase utility competition in East Texas and possibly lower rates
Top Stories
KETK celebrates Founder’s Day by giving back to East Texas
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
KETK joins fight against hunger with food drive
KETK GIVES BACK: KETK and Peters Chevrolet thank Tyler Fire Department
Contests
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Overton man arrested for sexual assault of a child
americancancersociety
32nd Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raises money for cancer research
no iframe support!
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC