Above Average

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Saint Louis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
President Trump coming to Dallas in October for campaign rally
Top Stories
2 horses hit, killed after running loose on Dallas highway
CHECK PLEASE: Cox’s Grill closes its doors for the last time
East Texas family warns of local dognappers after their family pet was found 5 weeks later
Amber Guyger’s fate handed to jury, deliberations continue on Tuesday
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Soccer leagues, player unions team up on concussion protocol
Top Stories
Salazar kicked out of worlds after 4-year doping ban
The Latest: Injured Springboks center Jesse Kriel out of RWC
Springboks give themselves extra ‘ammunition’ for Italy
Georgia looks to seal 3rd place in Pool D
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Palestine Police Chief Harvey announces resignation
Top Stories
KETK Gives Back: The Bullard Police Department
Top Stories
SLOW DRIVE: JJO making one last plea for East Texans to help him feed the hungry
VETS HELPING VETS: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center holding chili cook-off to benefit veterans’ service animals
Tyler Area Gays hosting Pride in the Park
POWER OUTAGE: Smith County buildings downtown without electricity
Contests
Yamboree Barn Dance Ticket Giveaway 2019
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
CHECK PLEASE: Cox’s Grill closes its doors for the last time
Top Stories
East Texas family warns of local dognappers after their family pet was found 5 weeks later
Top Stories
Amber Guyger’s fate handed to jury, deliberations continue on Tuesday
11 Smith County fire departments propose a sales tax increase
Sip and Shop joins us to talk about their upcoming First Monday Sip & Shop Wine Festival Event
CityFest drops in to talk about this weeks East Texas BuckOut Rodeo Event
Hispanic Heritage
Border Report Tour
Search
Search
Search
Above Average
Tuesday Morning forecast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 1st, 2019
no iframe support!
Trending Right Now
East Texas family warns of local dognappers after their family pet was found 5 weeks later
CAMPAIGN CONTROVERSY: Henderson ISD school board candidate claims opponent stole his political signs, vandalized truck
WATCH: Girl headbutts calf for misbehaving in show ring at East Texas State Fair
2 horses hit, killed after running loose on Dallas highway
President Trump coming to Dallas in October for campaign rally
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC