Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Entertainment
Top Stories
BITEMARE: East Texas Mother claims hotel was infested with Bed Bugs
Top Stories
Florida woman has Epidural stuck in back for 4 days
Top Stories
Man dies after being shot in same hospital where he had just become father
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger
Buffalo Bills player paying for 11-year-old girl’s funeral
Weather
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Helmet maker rounds out football portfolio with new headgear
Top Stories
Free agency: The waiting for Kawhi continues
LEADING OFF: Stumbling Cubs face Bucs, HR Derby updates
Djokovic opens Centre Court at Wimbledon; Venus faces teen
US beats Curacao 1-0, plays Jamaica in Gold Cup semifinals
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
‘Cones with a Cop’ helps bring the community and Longview police officers together
Top Stories
House Bill to increase utility competition in East Texas and possibly lower rates
Top Stories
KETK celebrates Founder’s Day by giving back to East Texas
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
KETK joins fight against hunger with food drive
KETK GIVES BACK: KETK and Peters Chevrolet thank Tyler Fire Department
Contests
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by RV Station Tyler
KETK’s She Shed Giveaway powered by Doran Mechanical
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tyler man dead after early Sunday morning shooting
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Former UT star Kevin Durant is reportedly heading to the Brooklyn Nets
2
of
/
2
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by RV Station Tyler
no iframe support!
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC