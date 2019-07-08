2019 KETK Student of the Year: Abigail Dobbs of Quitman

Academic Achievements:
- 1st in Class
- Texas Golf Association Doris Kallina /’Nez Muhleman Scholarship Winner
- Finalist for 3A 2019 Student Athlete of the Year
- A Honor Roll 6th- 12th Grades
- Rotary Student of the Month – October, 2018
- Academic All-State – Volleyball
- Academic All- State – Basketball
- Principal’s Advisory Committee
Community Involvement:
CIVIC INVOLVEMENT 899 TOTAL HOURS
QUITMAN ATHLETIC BOOSTER VOLUNTEER 24 HOURS
QHS Invitational Powerlifting Meet – 8 hours
QHS Invitational Track Meet – 16 hours
STUDENT COUNCIL 104 HOURS
Pride and Patriotism Veteran’s Day Assembly – 12 Hours
State Convention – 60 Hours
Elementary School Field Day Volunteer – 32 hours
COMMUNITY SERVICE 771 HOURS
Quitman Christmas Sharing – 90 Hours
Angel tree – 10 Hours
Canned Food Collection – 50 Hours
Canned Food Distribution – 30 Hours
First United Methodist Church – 566 Hours
Vacation Bible School Youth Leader– 160 Hours
Yard Maintenance – 10 Hours
Youth Dinner Service – 48 Hours
Usher – 50 Hours
Mission Trips– 288 Hours
Worship Committee – 10 Hours
Salvation Army – 15 Hours
Quitman Animal Clinic – 100 Hours
Leadership:
INTERACT CLUB
Founding President – 2017-2018
Historian – 2018-2019
NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
Historian, 2019-2019
Member 3 years
STUDENT COUNCIL
Historian 2018-2019
Representative 2015-2018
ATHLETICS
Varsity Volleyball – 2015-2018
Honorable Mention All-District – 2017-2018
Defensive Most Valuable Player – 2018
Varsity Cheerleader 2015-2019; Captain – 2017-2018
Outstanding Leadership Award Winner – 2017 & 2018
Varsity Basketball – 2016-2019
Honorable Mention All-District – 2017 & 2019
Varsity Golf
Most Improved Player – 2016
Regional Qualifier – 2017-2018
Most Valuable Player – 2017-2018
2nd Place Overall in District – 2018
1st Place Overall in District – 2019
Essay:
Writing an essay about why I am deserving of this scholarship is a hard task for me. It’s not in my nature to say I deserve things. In fact, I work tirelessly to justify the blessings I’ve been given. However, I do feel that my efforts in my 4 years at Quitman High School to improve myself, my school and my community, merit some recognition.
I am a busy girl, and I love it. I participate in any and all activities that are offered at my school, thanks to its size. My little school has given me so many opportunities that would never have been available at a larger school; I played multiple sports, participated in nearly all of the student groups, joined many clubs, as well as achieved the rank of first in my class. I enjoy keeping myself busy with all the athletics and studying, and I would never trade any of my experiences at QHS for anything.
It would mean the world to me to receive this scholarship. I believe I have worked hard in High School to be the best student, leader, community representative, and athlete that I could be, and I plan on continuing that same work ethic at Texas A&M University in the fall.
My dream is to be a veterinarian. This is the only career I have ever wanted. Texas A&M has one of the best Veterinary Schools in the country, so after considering offers from schools out of state, I came to the conclusion that no school could possibly be better fit for me. After obtaining my Bachelor of Science degree, I intend to enroll in the A&M Veterinary School, where I will acquire a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. After receiving my DVM, I plan to open up my own practice.
With that said, while I have two parents with steady jobs, that does not make the college tuition any less expensive. Having two kids already attend college makes things a bit difficult for my hard working parents, and it doesn’t make things easier that I will be attending Veterinarian School afterwards. Any amount of financial assistance would be greatly appreciated and is helpful in a major way.
I would be honored to represent Kelly Community Federal Credit Union and KETK through the winning of this scholarship. As the first in my class, I have worked incredibly hard to be the best student possible. As a finalist in the 3-A Student Athlete of the Year Award, I have exemplified leadership. As a member and officer of almost every club the school offers, I show my willingness to assist my school and the community. My goal in life is to be the best person I can be, to be the person God desires me to be. I believe I deserve this scholarship because of the effort I have already put forth, and the effort I will put forth in the years to come.