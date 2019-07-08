2019 KETK Student of the Year: Abigail Dobbs of Quitman

Academic Achievements:

1st in Class

Texas Golf Association Doris Kallina /’Nez Muhleman Scholarship Winner

Finalist for 3A 2019 Student Athlete of the Year

A Honor Roll 6th- 12th Grades

Rotary Student of the Month – October, 2018

Academic All-State – Volleyball

Academic All- State – Basketball

Principal’s Advisory Committee

Community Involvement:

CIVIC INVOLVEMENT 899 TOTAL HOURS

QUITMAN ATHLETIC BOOSTER VOLUNTEER 24 HOURS

QHS Invitational Powerlifting Meet – 8 hours

QHS Invitational Track Meet – 16 hours

STUDENT COUNCIL 104 HOURS

Pride and Patriotism Veteran’s Day Assembly – 12 Hours

State Convention – 60 Hours

Elementary School Field Day Volunteer – 32 hours

COMMUNITY SERVICE 771 HOURS

Quitman Christmas Sharing – 90 Hours

Angel tree – 10 Hours

Canned Food Collection – 50 Hours

Canned Food Distribution – 30 Hours

First United Methodist Church – 566 Hours

Vacation Bible School Youth Leader– 160 Hours

Yard Maintenance – 10 Hours

Youth Dinner Service – 48 Hours

Usher – 50 Hours

Mission Trips– 288 Hours

Worship Committee – 10 Hours

Salvation Army – 15 Hours

Quitman Animal Clinic – 100 Hours

Leadership:

INTERACT CLUB

Founding President – 2017-2018

Historian – 2018-2019

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY

Historian, 2019-2019

Member 3 years

STUDENT COUNCIL

Historian 2018-2019

Representative 2015-2018

ATHLETICS

Varsity Volleyball – 2015-2018

Honorable Mention All-District – 2017-2018

Defensive Most Valuable Player – 2018

Varsity Cheerleader 2015-2019; Captain – 2017-2018

Outstanding Leadership Award Winner – 2017 & 2018

Varsity Basketball – 2016-2019

Honorable Mention All-District – 2017 & 2019

Varsity Golf

Most Improved Player – 2016

Regional Qualifier – 2017-2018

Most Valuable Player – 2017-2018

2nd Place Overall in District – 2018

1st Place Overall in District – 2019

Essay:

Writing an essay about why I am deserving of this scholarship is a hard task for me. It’s not in my nature to say I deserve things. In fact, I work tirelessly to justify the blessings I’ve been given. However, I do feel that my efforts in my 4 years at Quitman High School to improve myself, my school and my community, merit some recognition.

I am a busy girl, and I love it. I participate in any and all activities that are offered at my school, thanks to its size. My little school has given me so many opportunities that would never have been available at a larger school; I played multiple sports, participated in nearly all of the student groups, joined many clubs, as well as achieved the rank of first in my class. I enjoy keeping myself busy with all the athletics and studying, and I would never trade any of my experiences at QHS for anything.

It would mean the world to me to receive this scholarship. I believe I have worked hard in High School to be the best student, leader, community representative, and athlete that I could be, and I plan on continuing that same work ethic at Texas A&M University in the fall.

My dream is to be a veterinarian. This is the only career I have ever wanted. Texas A&M has one of the best Veterinary Schools in the country, so after considering offers from schools out of state, I came to the conclusion that no school could possibly be better fit for me. After obtaining my Bachelor of Science degree, I intend to enroll in the A&M Veterinary School, where I will acquire a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. After receiving my DVM, I plan to open up my own practice.

With that said, while I have two parents with steady jobs, that does not make the college tuition any less expensive. Having two kids already attend college makes things a bit difficult for my hard working parents, and it doesn’t make things easier that I will be attending Veterinarian School afterwards. Any amount of financial assistance would be greatly appreciated and is helpful in a major way.

I would be honored to represent Kelly Community Federal Credit Union and KETK through the winning of this scholarship. As the first in my class, I have worked incredibly hard to be the best student possible. As a finalist in the 3-A Student Athlete of the Year Award, I have exemplified leadership. As a member and officer of almost every club the school offers, I show my willingness to assist my school and the community. My goal in life is to be the best person I can be, to be the person God desires me to be. I believe I deserve this scholarship because of the effort I have already put forth, and the effort I will put forth in the years to come.