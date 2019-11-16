Zach Wilson returns, BYU beats Idaho State 42-10

PROVO, Utah (AP)Zach Wilson passed for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to help BYU beat Idaho State 42-10 on Saturday.

Shortly after the victory, BYU announced on Twitter that it had officially accepted an invitation to play in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.

Wilson returned from a six-week absence due to a fractured thumb and the sophomore quarterback surpassed 3,000 career yards passing against the Bengals. Wilson completed 19 of 31 passes.

Sione Finau ran 16 times for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (6-4). Micah Simon led the receivers with seven catches for 76 yards and Talon Shumway caught two touchdown passes.

Austin Lee returned an interception for a touchdown to open the scoring for BYU in the first quarter and 321-pound defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga ran in a 3-yard TD in the middle of the fourth.

Malakai Rango carried 24 times for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals (3-8).

