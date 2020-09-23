Zach Veach out at Andretti with 3 IndyCar races remaining

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Andretti Autosport split with IndyCar driver Zach Veach on Wednesday and will use the final three races of the season to evaluate options for a 2021 replacement.

Veach was previously informed he would not be re-signed to drive the No. 26 Honda. Andretti said a driver for an upcoming doubleheader at Indianapolis and the season finale at St. Petersburg will be announced at a later date.

Veach said the lack of testing during COVID-19 protocols played a role in him giving up the seat early.

”I am doing this to allow the team to have time with other drivers as they prepare for 2021, and so that I can also explore my own 2021 options,” Veach said. ”This is the hardest decision I have ever made, but to me, racing is about family, and it is my belief that you take care of your family. Andretti Autosport is my family and I feel this is what is best to help us all reach the next step.”

Veach is in his third full season driving for Andretti, which currently field five full-time cars in the IndyCar Series. He’s winless in his IndyCar career and is currently ranked 20th in the standings.

He’s a six-time winner in the Indy Lights feeder series and said he’ll be trying to find a ride for next season.

”My love for this sport and the people involved is unmeasurable, and I look forward to continuing to be amongst the racing world and fans in 2021,” Veach said.

Team owner Michael Andretti thanked Veach for giving up the seat early.

”His decision to allow us to use the last few races to explore our 2021 options shows the measure of his character,” Andretti said. ”Zach has always placed team and family first, and we’re very happy to have had him as part of ours for so many years. We wish him the best in whatever 2021 may bring and will always consider him a friend.”