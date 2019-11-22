Zac Brown cooks up new version of ‘Chicken Fried’ for NFL

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)The Zac Brown Band is lending its sound to the NFL.

The Atlanta-based group will give its 2008 hit ” Chicken Fried ” a holiday twist for the Thanksgiving night matchup between the hometown Falcons and rival New Orleans Saints.

Brown’s song will serve as an intro for the NBC-televised game. He says the band is ”excited to help open up such a huge game in our own backyard” and adds, ”Go Falcons!”

The broadcast will begin with Brown receiving a text from Carrie Underwood, who normally provides the soundtrack for the opening of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Brown reveals his guitar – strategically placed under the table – before going into an acoustic holiday version of the song.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories