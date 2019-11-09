Yurtseven carries Georgetown past Cent. Arkansas 89-78

WASHINGTON (AP)Omer Yurtseven had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Georgetown got past Central Arkansas 89-78 on Saturday.

Yurtseven secured his double-double by halftime with 13 points and 12 boards as Georgetown led 52-42 after shooting 51%. On Wednesday, Yurtseven tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds in his debut as the Hoyas overcame a 19-point second-half deficit, closing the game on a 20-1 run to beat Mount St. Mary’s.

Jagan Mosely had 13 points for Georgetown (2-0). Jamorko Pickett added 10 points.

Hayden Koval had 21 points for the Bears (1-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 15 points. Jaxson Baker had 12 points.

Georgetown takes on Penn State at home on Thursday. Central Arkansas faces Duke on the road on Tuesday.

