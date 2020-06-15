Youth sports leagues get the green light to start games on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Youth sports leagues have the green light across the state to resume games on Monday after a roughly three-month break due to the coronavirus.

On May 31, Gov. Abbott’s executive order allowed for practices to resume, but athletes and parents had to wait two weeks for other games and competitions to start back up. Now leagues are weighing how to return safely, even as there are signs that the pandemic is far from over.

In Tyler, Rose Capital East Little League is wasting no time, with games starting back up Monday night at 5:45 p.m. Their website shows a shortened season that runs through mid-July.

Rose Capital West Little League is also kicking off their season Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Down in Deep East Texas, the City of Lufkin will also have an abbreviated season that runs through most of July. Their Majors division for children aged 9-12 has a five-team league that will conclude July 23.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that the more people a child or coach interacts with and the more equipment is shared by multiple players, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19. When it comes to youth sporting programs, the CDC says the lowest risk activities are drills at home or with family members and the highest risk activities are full competitions between teams from different geographic areas.

To limit the risk of spreading COVID-19 at youth sporting events, the CDC recommends the use of face coverings, thorough hand washing, and having players or coaches stay home when they are sick.