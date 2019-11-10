Youngblood, James, pace N. Alabama over Carver College

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Payton Youngblood and Mervin James each scored 14 points and North Alabama beat NCCAA-member Carver College 95-64 on Sunday.

Emmanuel Littles scored 13 with 11 rebounds and James Anderson II and Christian Agnew each scored 12 for the Lions (1-1).

Agnew’s layup with 15:54 before halftime made it 15-4 before the Cougars reduced their deficit to 17-12 over the next 3 1/2 minutes. But any threat of a close game vanished when the Lions outscored Carver 20-10 during a 7-minute span. North Alabama led 52-34 at halftime.

North Alabama shot 40 of 76 (52.6%), which included 10 of 26 (38.5%) from 3-point range. The Lions collected 15 steals and blocked six shots. The only blemish on the stat line was a 5-for-12 shooting performance from the free throw line.

Jessy Haynes led Carver with 15 points, Antonio Gardner scored 11 and Chris Iverson 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories