Young scores 18 to lead Charlotte past UAB 51-44

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young had 18 points as Charlotte topped UAB 51-44 on Thursday night.

Both teams were playing their first Conference USA game of the season.

Cooper Robb had 10 points for Charlotte (7-5).

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. After leading 23-22 heading to halftime, Charlotte kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Blazers’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Tavin Lovan had 11 points for the Blazers (9-5), whose five-game winning streak came to end. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added seven rebounds.

Charlotte plays Middle Tennessee at home on Saturday. UAB matches up against Old Dominion on the road on Saturday.

