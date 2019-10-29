Yeovil wins FA Cup qualifier originally stopped over racism

LONDON (AP)Yeovil secured a spot in the FA Cup by beating Haringey 3-0 Tuesday in the replay of a match that was originally abandoned because of racist abuse.

The fourth-round qualifying match was played without any new incidents on the pitch, with Chris Dagnall scoring twice for the visitors.

The first game had been abandoned on Oct. 19 midway through the second half, shortly after Yeovil had gone 1-0 up via a penalty, because of racist abuse from visiting fans toward two Haringey players.

Two men were later arrested in connection with the incident.

The two players who were subjected to the abuse, Cameroonian goalkeeper Valery Pajetat and defender Coby Rowe, both started for Haringey on Tuesday.

