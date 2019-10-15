Yedlin, Bradley, Steffen, Long enter US lineup vs Canada

TORONTO (AP)U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes for a CONCACAF Nations League match at Canada, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen, right back DeAndre Yedlin, central defender Aaron Long and midfielder Michael Bradley.

Holdovers for Tuesday night’s game included central defender Tim Ream, left back Daniel Lovitz, midfielders Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Cristian Roldan, and forwards Jordan Morris and Josh Sargent.

Yedlin made his first international appearance since March 26 after recovering from groin surgery.

Ream captained the U.S. for the fourth time.

—

